Treasury Creating An Economic Slowdown, Fed Paving Way For Lowering Rates

Hugo Ferrer
585 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The U.S. economic stock market cycle has entered a rare negative phase, driven by government actions aimed at deflating stock markets to lower interest rates.
  • Trump's administration is deliberately creating market uncertainty to force an economic slowdown, aiming to refinance sovereign debt at more favorable terms.
  • Early signs of economic slowdown are evident in consumer and business surveys, but "hard" economic data like employment hasn't yet shown significant stress.
  • The Fed is subtly preparing for potential interest rate cuts, acknowledging the new economic scenario while waiting for concrete employment data to justify action.

Blank Government Check

wsmahar

A new, strange but not unprecedented phase of the economic-stock market cycle

Since the end of last February, the economic-stock market cycle in the United States, and by influence in the entire Western bloc, has entered a new negative phase for risk

This article was written by

Hugo Ferrer
585 Followers
Professional investor registered in Spain, Professor of the Stock Market Expert Degree at the University of Alicante (Spain) and columnist in several national media.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
DIA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News