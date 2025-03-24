SCHD: Your Complete Guide To The March 2025 Index Reconstitution

The Sunday Investor
6.51K Followers
(24min)

Summary

  • SCHD's Index reconstituted at the close of business Friday, resulting in 20 additions and 17 deletions. The Index deleted Pfizer and BlackRock, while the addition ConocoPhillips is SCHD's new top holding.
  • Total Energy sector exposure is now above 20%, which raises some concerns regarding dividend growth and consistency. My backtest reveals the new portfolio is designed for high-inflation years like 2022.
  • SCHD's Index yield dropped by 0.07%, and shareholders should earn about 3.81% at current prices. Importantly, SCHD retained its quality, value, and dividend growth advantages over other dividend ETFs.
  • However, weak sales and earnings growth reminds us SCHD is not perfect, and investors should seek complementary funds. In addition, SCHD's high 63% dividend payout ratio was a big disappointment.
  • SCHD's Index reconstitution reinforced my reasons for keeping it as a long-term investment. However, I'm hesitant to "back up the truck" due to earnings growth and dividend safety concerns. Therefore, I've assigned it a solid "hold" rating.

Woman putting savings in a white piggy bank.

Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Index tracked by the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) underwent its annual reconstitution at the close of business day Friday, resulting in 20 changes that weren't too impactful from a

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor
6.51K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, FDVV, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News