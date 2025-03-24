Bullish On Broadcom, No Idea Why

  • Stock price behavior is often a more reliable indicator than financial news, since news is a delayed version of reality.
  • Broadcom shows strong stock performance despite market weakness, holding above its 200-day moving average and suggesting a continuing bull market.
  • The bullish setup for AVGO isn't obvious to me in the numbers, but may be due to its potential role in the next phase of the AI story.
  • Broadcom's focus on application-specific chips could offer lower-cost solutions and access to markets restricted to Nvidia, making it a strategic AI play.
