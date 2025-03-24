Carriage Services: Strong Gains Look Beckoning In 2025

Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Carriage Services shows strong growth in Preneed cemetery sales, and free cash flow gains, and has revised guidance upward due to robust quarterly earnings beats.
  • Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend with a recent successful support level test and a promising MACD indicator setup.
  • Fiscal 2024 trends and strong free cash flow generation are reducing debt, setting the stage for sustained earnings growth and a bullish run.
  • With a 2025 earnings target already up 9% over the past month and attractive free cash flow multiples, CSV stock is poised for further gains.

photo of a cross on a wooden casket

caughtinthe/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We last wrote on Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in October 2023, just before the release of the company's third-quarter earnings report (10/30/2024). Although we reiterated our 'Hold' rating on the funeral & cemetery provider at the time, we

This article was written by

Individual Trader
17.83K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CSV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News