Pet retailer Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Q4 2024 earnings are just around the corner on March 26th. The company has a chance to reignite the bullish sentiment after a deep selloff in the past few months, pushed
Chewy Q4 Earnings Preview: Treading A Fine Line
Summary
- Chewy, Inc.'s Q4 earnings could reignite bullish sentiment, but margin pressure remains a key concern.
- The pet retailer's auto-ship service ensures recurring revenue, though growth in active customers has slowed, reflecting post-pandemic churn. However, higher net sales per customer offset this decline.
- Despite strong projected bottom-line growth, CHWY stock’s high valuation offers limited downside protection.
- The market will closely scrutinize Chewy's fiscal 2025 guidance, as more conservative-than-expected numbers could significantly impact stock performance.
- With uncertain margin trends for 2025 and stretched valuations, Chewy lacks clear short-term catalysts, making it a stock to avoid for now.
