Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is an AI darling that's a relatively hidden gem and certainly worth considering for an allocation. We're at the dawn of what I think is going to be the stock boom of our lifetimes related
Celestica: The AI Stock Set For High Growth After A 20% Drop
Summary
- Celestica’s revenue rose 21% year-over-year to $9.65B, fueled by CCS growth; FCF jumped 50% amid buybacks and low leverage, indicating strong fundamentals.
- HPS design capabilities expand margins, forging durable ties across AI, defense, and data centers, with multi-year production programs reinforcing stability.
- Risks include Thailand/China exposure, big-customer reliance, and AI capex cycles, yet Celestica’s outlook remains bullish with ~30% upside potential.
