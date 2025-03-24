The 10-year Treasury yield has careened lower from 4.77% on January 10 to 4.16% on March 3, and has since then wobbled a little higher to end at 4.26% on Friday, just a hair below the effective federal funds rate (EFFR) that the Fed targets
Treasury Yield Curve Re-Inverts With Sag In The Middle As Govt. Swats Down 10-Year Yield; Mortgage Rates Don't Follow All The Way
Summary
- A lower 10-year yield boosts the economy and might add some fuel to inflation, which would be in line with the Fed’s three-year mantra “higher for longer” – higher Fed policy rates and higher inflation.
- With the latest move in yields, the spread between the 30-year mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury yield widened to 2.41 percentage points.
