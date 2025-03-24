S&P 500 Rises After 4 Weeks Of AI Bubble Deflation
Summary
- The S&P 500 rose a half percent over its previous week's close, ending the third trading week of February 2025 at 5,667.56.
- We traced the potential end of the previous market regime to Friday, 21 February 2025, with a new regime then starting from Monday 24 February 2025.
- If the noise event hypothesis is correct, the S&P 500 will likely rebound to higher levels in the weeks ahead.
- If the noise event hypothesis holds, the S&P 500 will rebound; if the regime change hypothesis is correct, the index will remain lower.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
