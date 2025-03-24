Ariel Focused Value Q4 2024 Commentary

  • Ariel Focused Value outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index in Q4, with a -0.76% decline versus -1.98% for the benchmark.
  • The portfolio's smaller market capitalization and higher weighting in value stocks impacted performance compared to large-cap growth stocks.
  • We find more value in small-cap stocks, with eight of the ten highest discount holdings under $10 billion market cap.
  • Trimming positions in top performers like Goldman Sachs and Oracle, while continuing to invest in oversold commodity stocks like APA Corporation and Mosaic Company.

Performance (%) as of December 31, 2024 Annualized

QTD

YTD

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Since Inception

Ariel Focused Value

03/31/2005

Gross of Fees

-0.76

14.35

14.35

3.93

8.00

7.12

7.35

Net of

Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. Ariel Investments models these behaviors in everything they do.Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Ariel Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Ariel Investments' official channels.

