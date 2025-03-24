Performance(%) as of December 31, 2024 Annualized
|
QTR
|
YTD
|
1-Year
|
3-Year
|
5-Year
|
10-Year
|
Since Inception
|
Ariel International ('DM')
|
12/31/2011
|
Gross of Fees
|
-4.98
|
7.56
|
7.56
|
2.33
|
4.07
|
4.66
|
6.01
|
Net of Fees
|
-5.12
|
6.90
|
6.90
Ariel International And Global Fudns Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. equities outperformed in 2024, driven by mega-cap tech and a strong dollar, while international strategies showed resilience amid market volatility.
- Our international portfolios outperformed benchmarks, with Ariel International Composite advancing +7.56% gross of fees, reflecting effective stock selection and portfolio enhancements.
- Intel's challenging year saw a -60% share decline, but 2025 is pivotal with potential upside from foundry business improvements and strategic partnerships.
- Global economy in 2025 is shaped by AI, net-zero emissions, and geopolitical shifts, offering attractive valuations and long-term growth opportunities in semiconductors, cybersecurity, and electrification.
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. Ariel Investments models these behaviors in everything they do.Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Ariel Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Ariel Investments' official channels.