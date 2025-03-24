The Many Costs Of The Fed's Quantitative Programs

Michael Gray
Summary

  • The Fed's Quantitative Easing, or QE, policies, initially meant as emergency measures, have led to significant operating losses and an asset/liability mismatch, costing $225 billion.
  • Long-term bond purchases under QE have resulted in an unrealized capital loss of $1.1 trillion, impacting the Fed's financial stability.
  • The Fed's operating losses have deprived the Treasury of revenue, increasing the fiscal deficit and burdening taxpayers for nearly a decade.
  • QE policies unintentionally fueled a housing bubble, leading to an affordability crisis, with home prices at an all-time high relative to median household income.

Cost reduction business finance concept. Businessman with virtual screen of Cost reduction graph with down arrow for budget management and cost management.

Pakin Jarerndee/iStock via Getty Images

The Beginning of Quantitative Easing

The Fed fundamentally changed their method of conducting monetary policy when they began to fight the Great Financial Crisis (GFC) of 2008. The world was facing a severe financial meltdown, and the Fed stepped in to prevent the collapse

Michael Gray
Michael Gray has devoted his career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets. He founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments. Michael has an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

