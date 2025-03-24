The purpose of this report is to examine the Russian Federation's national accounts to determine whether it is a worthwhile investment destination. While the accounting categories can be blurred in the national accounts, hiding the macro picture is impossible, and the truth will
Risk Asset Markets In Russia
Summary
- Russia's private sector domestic balance is weakly positive.
- Aggregate demand in Russia is strong, driven by government spending, net exports, and private credit creation.
- Having hit the inflation ceiling, real problems will come when the real resource constraint is exceeded.
- The deficiencies of a wartime economy are important and eventually decisive in war. Yet, it is impossible to foretell when a military system will collapse as a result.
Long equities and real estate not in Russia
