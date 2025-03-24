narvikk

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

BofA estimates a third of last year’s equity wealth buildup could be gone. (0:15) PMI figures indicate GDP below 2% in Q1. (0:44) Boeing snags an upgrade. (2:57)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

We’re mixing things up and starting with the Wall Street Research Corner.

Our top story so far, U.S. investors are set to see a decline in stock-based wealth of a whopping $3T for Q1 2025, according to estimates from BofA using private client equity data.

That's about a third of the $9T that household equity wealth rose in 2024, when it climbed to about $56T, strategist Michael Hartnett said.

U.S. fiscal, monetary and trade policy are currently hawkish, while the yield curve is set to invert, Hartnett noted.

Growth numbers will also come with some sticker shock, as the latest PMI figures showed that GDP will likely come in at an annual rate below 2% for Q1.

At face value, the March S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI topped estimates thanks to a rebound in services activity. The flash Composite rose to 53.5 from 51.6 in February. The Services PMI came in at 54.3 vs. 51.2 consensus and 51.0 in the previous month. But the Manufacturing PMI clocked in at 49.8 vs. 51.9 expected and 52.7 prior.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "A welcome upturn in service sector activity in March has helped propel stronger economic growth at the end of the first quarter."

"However, the survey data are indicative of the economy growing at an annualized 1.9% rate in March and just 1.5% over the quarter as a whole, pointing to a slowing of GDP growth compared to the end of 2024."

"A key concern over tariffs is the impact on inflation, with the March survey indicating a further sharp rise in costs as suppliers pass tariff-related price hikes on to US companies," he added. "Firms' costs are now rising at the steepest rate for nearly two years, with factories increasingly passing these higher costs onto customers."

"Thankfully, from the Federal Reserve’s perspective, services inflation remains relatively subdued, but this reflects the need to keep prices low amid weak demand, which will harm profits."

Hopes that tariffs will be more targeted that scattergun have brought out stock buyers today. All the major averages are higher and the S&P 500 (SP500) had one of its best gap-up opens in years.

Continuing the risk-on move, Treasury prices are lower and yields are back up, with the 10-year (US10Y) back above 4.3%.

SA analyst MarketGauge notes that the market has been dragged down by the Magnificent 7, but “the market in other areas is not as damaged.”

“For example, the equal-weight SPY (RSP) is essentially flat of the year, and the cyclical sectors are up 3%. Additionally, the Risk-Off sectors are also up (4.39%) on the year.

RSP, Consumer Staples (XLP) and Industrials (XLI) are outperforming and if “the market starts to muster up some bullish confidence that is more than just a bounce in oversold areas, it will likely show up in these ETFs,” they said.

Among active stocks, Boeing (BA) caught an upgrade from Melius Research, which shifted its rating on the stock to Buy from Hold.

Melius analyst Scott Mikus pointed to several reasons for Boeing’s improved outlook: the leadership of a chief executive officer with a strong operational focus, faster-than-anticipated deliveries of 737 aircraft post-strike and the recent contract win for the Air Force’s sixth-generation fighter initiative, known as the Next Generation Air Dominance program.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dutch Bros (BROS) with an Overweight rating.

Analyst Brian Harbour and his team noted that Dutch Bros is a well-liked brand in a favored category and is rapidly growing on the national stage. The coffee store chain was said to be hitting its stride on development and comparable sales growth.

Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating on Dell (DELL) after Nvidia (NVDA) mentioned its relationship with the PC and server giant in positive fashion at last week's GTC event.

Analsyt Wamsi Mohan said: "Our recent checks with suppliers in Asia suggest a strong 2Q ramp for GB200 systems and share gains at Dell."

In other news of note, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that it has initiated an investigation into about 1.3 million Ford Motor (F) F-150 pickup trucks.

The investigation is tied to reports of an unexpected gear downshift, which was then accompanied by a temporary rear wheel lock-up.

The NHTSA’s announcement marks the beginning of an official inquiry into this issue, which could potentially affect a significant number of best-selling pickups.

Overall F-150 sales have faced challenges, including a 5% decline in 2024, reflecting broader market shifts by drivers towards SUVs and hybrid vehicles.