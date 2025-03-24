Ariel Focus Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Ariel Focus Fund outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index in Q4 but slightly underperformed for the full year, emphasizing small cap and value stocks.
- Our investment strategy targets undervalued small cap stocks, leveraging the "small cap effect" and "value anomaly" for long-term outperformance.
- We are trimming positions in high-performing stocks like Goldman Sachs and Oracle, which now trade closer to intrinsic value.
- Despite underperformance in commodity stocks, we continue to invest in oversold sectors, anticipating future gains from high inflation and rising global demand.
