FARO Technologies: 3D Modeling Play Delivering On Margin Gains

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • FARO Technologies, Inc. has improved margins in 2024, but still faces lackluster revenue trends and a dismal long-term track record.
  • The company has restructured by focusing on the core business, innovation, and operational excellence, but sales remain flat around $350 million.
  • Despite recent profitability improvements, shares are not cheap, trading at 20 times potential earnings, with significant work needed to achieve ambitious targets.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Data cube, abstract cubic structure. Symbol of technology, research and digital architecture

sankai

In the fall of 2022, I concluded that FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) was not living up to its promises, nor has it for years. After another restructuring program and strategic reset in 2023, the company has dramatically

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.69K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FARO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FARO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FARO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News