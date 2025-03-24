S4 Capital plc (SCPPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

S4 Capital plc (OTCPK:SCPPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Sorrell - Executive Chairman

Mary Basterfield - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Spirit - Chief Growth Officer

Jean-Benoit Bertie - Chief Operating Officer

Henry Cowling - Chief Innovation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Sorrell

So, good afternoon London time. It's evening where I am. And I think it's early morning where Henry is. So I'm joined by -- this is the 2024 Results for S4 Capital. I'm joined by Mary -- Mary Basterfield; Scott Spirit; and Jean-Benoit Bertie in London. Henry Cowling in San Francisco, and yours truly in Beijing. So we did -- early did a presentation to our European colleagues and had a fair number on then. I think we're now aiming at our American colleagues.

So with that as background, let's just kick off as Mary will take us through the results and then Scott will talk about our business momentum and JB, Jean-Benoit will talk about what we are doing in terms of improving pricing, profitability generally and through billability and utilization. And then Henry will look at review what we've been doing in artificial intelligence, means some recent developments of some consequence, and then finally come back with a general summary and outlook and then we'll take Q&A.

So with that, over to you Mary.

Mary Basterfield

Thank you Martin. Hello, and thank you for joining us today. I'll start with the financial headlines. Our performance in 2024 was impacted by challenging macroeconomic conditions, continued high interest rates and some underperformance compared to our markets.

Net revenue was GBP755 million, down 11% on a like-for-like basis. Operational EBITDA was in line with expectations at GBP88 million. We made significant cost reductions to deliver an operational EBITDA margin of 11.6%, up 120 basis points