Ariel International Fund And Ariel Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Ariel Investments
Summary

  • U.S. equities outperformed in 2024, driven by mega-cap tech and a strong dollar, while international stocks lagged due to currency impacts.
  • Ariel International Fund outperformed its benchmark, while Ariel Global Fund underperformed, highlighting the importance of stock selection and risk-adjusted returns.
  • Intel's turnaround is crucial, with key indicators being the success of the 18A process and increased wafer insourcing, potentially doubling its stock value.
  • The global portfolio focuses on long-term secular trends like AI and electrification, offering significant upside and downside protection despite U.S. market volatility.

Performance(%) as of December 31, 2024 Annualized

QTR

YTD

1-Year

3-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Since Inception

Ariel International Fund

12/30/2011

MUTF:AINTX Investor Class

-5.11

5.36

5.36

0.92

2.75

3.43

4.62

MUTF:AINIX Institutional Class

-5.07

5.63

This article was written by

Ariel Investments
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. Ariel Investments models these behaviors in everything they do.Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Ariel Investments, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Ariel Investments' official channels.

