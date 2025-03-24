Ariel International Fund And Ariel Global Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- U.S. equities outperformed in 2024, driven by mega-cap tech and a strong dollar, while international stocks lagged due to currency impacts.
- Ariel International Fund outperformed its benchmark, while Ariel Global Fund underperformed, highlighting the importance of stock selection and risk-adjusted returns.
- Intel's turnaround is crucial, with key indicators being the success of the 18A process and increased wafer insourcing, potentially doubling its stock value.
- The global portfolio focuses on long-term secular trends like AI and electrification, offering significant upside and downside protection despite U.S. market volatility.
