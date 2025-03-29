A Big Market Reversal Is Likely Coming In 2025

Mar. 29, 2025 8:15 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • REITs have significantly underperformed in recent years.
  • But a big market reversal is underway.
  • REITs are now massively outperforming, and I expect this to continue.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Trend reversal on an interval chart. Japanese candles view.

happyphoton/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Austin Rogers.

Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") have endured a perfect storm of bad news over the last several years.

While most commentators start the narrative about REIT troubles in 2022, when interest rates

Join Now to Access Our Top Picks for March 2025!

Your timing is perfect! We’ve just released our latest top investment picks, and by joining today, you’ll gain immediate access to these exciting opportunities.

We invest thousands of hours and over $100,000 annually into researching the most profitable investment opportunities—all to bring you real estate strategies at just a fraction of the cost.

Our approach has earned us 500+ five-star reviews from satisfied members who are already seeing the benefits. Don’t miss out—join now and start maximizing your returns!

Click here to get started!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA
66.93K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FR; EGP; WSR; HOM.U:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
MAGS--
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
FR--
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News