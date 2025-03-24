With 18 years of exposure to the market and being ahead of its time by being one of the first in the category to feature significant exposure to technology stocks, the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (
DLN: An Affordable Dividend-Focused ETF
Summary
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF emphasizes stock payouts and value instead of yield prospects.
- The fund is highly diversified, but has underperformed WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index and the S&P 500 since its inception.
- More emphasis is given to less traditional market segments including financials, health care, energy and materials.
- This ETF may be suitable for investors seeking safety and sustainability, and may deliver less-than-promising income distribution.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.