IHAK: Global Cybersecurity Stocks Sport Alpha In 2025, Expecting Upside

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.59K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Tech stocks have struggled, but the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has shown resilience, outperforming XLK and SPY since mid-2024.
  • IHAK offers exposure to innovative cybersecurity companies, with a moderate P/E multiple and significant relative strength, making it a compelling buy.
  • The ETF is concentrated in tech, with the top 10 positions accounting for 44% of the fund, and benefits from ex-US exposure.
  • With bullish seasonality from April to August and a strong technical uptrend, IHAK is well-positioned for future gains.
Multiracial male and female computer programmers discussing at tech-startup office

Maskot

Tech stocks have come under pressure in the past several months. Information Technology (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) have led the market’s losses so far in 2025, but the trend is nothing new. Many once high-flying growth names helped

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
7.59K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IHAK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IHAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IHAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News