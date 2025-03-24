International Distribution Services Nears Takeover Despite Delay

  • The acquisition of International Distribution Services by Daniel Kretinsky at 370 pence per share, including a 10 pence dividend, is deemed fair despite challenges.
  • The UK government approved the acquisition under national security laws in December 2024, with minor delays expected due to Romanian regulatory conditions.
  • The transaction price for ROYMF shares is $4.66, offering a 7% total return, including a special dividend. Shareholders are advised to hold their shares.
  • Completion of the acquisition is imminent, with no major regulatory hurdles anticipated. Shareholders should remain patient until the transaction is finalized.
Red delivery troll belonging to Royal Mail on a street in London, UK.

In November, I covered International Distribution Services (OTCPK:ROYMF), or IDS. The company has received a takeover bid from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky in May 2024. A prior offer for the company was rejected. The sweetened deal of 370

