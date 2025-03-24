It’s been a rough year for the US stock market so far, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at year-to-date returns for energy and healthcare shares, based on a set of ETFs through Friday’s close (Mar. 21). Both equity sectors are
Energy And Healthcare Stocks Are Big Winners This Year
Summary
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF is up 8.0% so far this year, far ahead of the broad market, which is nursing a 3.5% year-to-date loss.
- Healthcare stocks are a strong runner-up performer, rising 6.6%.
- There’s nothing trivial about the red ink for the losers: technology and consumer discretionary stocks are the downside outliers in 2025 with losses of 8.0% and 12.0%, respectively.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.