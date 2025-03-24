Tencent Music's (NYSE:TME) 4Q24 continues to paint a narrative of diverging fundamentals characterized by strength in online music services offset by the weakness in social entertainment, a trend that we have seen in the prior quarter (see:
Tencent Music: Seizing Opportunities In Music Business Amid Hurdles
Summary
- Tencent Music's 4Q24 shows strong growth in online music services but continued weakness in social entertainment, leading to a cautious stock outlook.
- Music subscription revenue grew 18% y/y, driven by increased paying users and ARPU, while social entertainment revenue declined 13% y/y.
- TME's valuation should focus on the music subscription segment, implying a 10% downside to $13/share, given the limited value of social entertainment.
- TME's ecosystem expansion, including SVIP membership growth and in-car music services, supports future user engagement and ARPU growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.