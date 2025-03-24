Understanding The Uncertainty Contributing To Equity Market Volatility
Summary
- The recent NFIB Small Business survey continues to show a high level of overall optimism at a level of 100.7; however, the uncertainty component rose to 104 in the February survey.
- The market has recovered since the -10% contraction but remains -7.7% below its high and down just -3.6% on the year.
- With sentiment and uncertainty at stretched levels, it appears investors' actual actions are not as bearish as their stated sentiment.
