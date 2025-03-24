Delek Logistics: 10% Dividend With Growth Potential

Tomas Riba
748 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Delek Logistics is diversifying its customer base and sources of revenue, increasing the contribution of the water segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by 20%, driven by the recent acquisitions in the water segment and the new gas facility.
  • Cash distributions keep increasing, and if the recent acquisitions translate into higher income, they are sustainable.
  • There are no debt maturities in the short term, but it is important to keep an eye on the record-high debt ratio.
  • The 10% yield with tax-benefits offers a good opportunity for U.S. investors seeking to generate dividend income.

Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

The Investment Thesis

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) has consistently increased its cash distributions since its IPO and currently offers a 10% yield with tax benefits.

On top of its attractive dividend, the partnership is diversifying its customer base and sources

This article was written by

Tomas Riba
748 Followers
Tomas Riba is an economist and former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) investing in high-quality companies that can compound their cash flow over the long term.His journey in financial markets started at a young age, and he has been investing since 2007. Following his studies in economics, Tomas initially built his career in accounting.After taking on the role of CFO for a holding company operating in the pharma, medical device, textile, food, and real estate industries, he pursued an academic career. Currently, he teaches "Derivatives for risk management" and "Investment analysis" at a Master's Degree in Financial Management.While he shares the most recent developments in his analysis, Tomas takes a long-term approach to investing. He looks for companies with a strong competitive advantage, operating in a growing industry, expanding margins, low debt, and aligned management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DKL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DKL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DKL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News