GoodRx: Great Value For Patient Investors (Upgrade)
Summary
- GoodRx is a great small-cap value stock to buy amid the recent downturn. I'm upgrading the stock to a buy.
- GoodRx showcases strong adjusted EBITDA despite slower growth, making it an attractive target for private equity deals as public equities become less appealing.
- The company's new CEO is driving a wholesale change in business strategy, chasing relationships directly with pharmaceutical manufacturers.
- Management is expecting an acceleration in revenue growth in FY25 (relative to just 1% growth in Q4), driven in part by the lapse of a tough Kroger comp midway through next year.
