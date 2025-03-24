NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) stock shed about 5% following the company's earnings report, even though Nike managed to beat consensus on both topline and earnings. But sell-side expectations were very low and an earnings beat must have
Nike: Investors Shouldn't Bet On A Rebound Anytime Soon
Summary
- NIKE, Inc.'s stock dropped 5% post-earnings despite beating consensus due to low expectations and weak consumer engagement indicators like foot traffic and app downloads.
- Nike's net income fell 32% YoY, with gross margin down 330 basis points, driven by increased discounts and higher input costs.
- Consensus estimates suggest Nike's growth will be 4-5% through 2027, lagging behind S&P 500 constituents.
- I downgrade Nike shares to "Sell" with a $53 price target.
