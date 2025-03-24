Spire Global, Inc.'s (NYSE:SPIR) share price has come under pressure in recent months, due to uncertainty regarding the sale of its maritime business to Kpler. If the deal isn't completed, Spire will be left with an unprofitable business and a sizeable debt
Spire Global: Uncertainty Makes The Company Uninvestable For Now
Summary
- Spire has now issued its restated financials, helping to provide some clarity to investors.
- The sale of the maritime business, and to some extent, Spire’s future, is now dependent on the outcome of a legal case, creating significant uncertainty.
- While Spire is confident the deal will go ahead, the risk-reward setup appears unfavorable.
- If the deal fails, investors will likely face significant dilution, leading the share price much lower. If the deal goes ahead, I expect less than 50% upside.
