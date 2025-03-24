Palantir: A Rally Leading To Nowhere

Summary

  • Palantir's new revenue driver, AIP, and rising AI demand have significantly boosted growth, breaking down previous bearish theses and leading to a neutral stance.
  • Palantir's Q4 2024 earnings showed a 36% YoY sales increase, with U.S. commercial revenue surging 64%, and a record 45% operating income margin.
  • Despite strong growth and a unique AI-driven business model, Palantir's current valuation appears overextended, pricing in excessive future market share assumptions.
  • I maintain a "Hold" rating due to the high risk of overvaluation and potential stagnation similar to Microsoft's early 2000s performance.
  • Even if PLTR has a bright future, the "weighting machine" is likely to adjust the current price and penalize latecomers for their excessive enthusiasm.
Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi

Introduction

If you read my past articles on Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock, you probably know that I was a bear a couple of years ago, before the firm opened up a new revenue driver - AIP - which helped them

