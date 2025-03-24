Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Set Fair For Share Price Momentum - Reversing My Sell Call

Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock has risen nearly 25% since my 'Sell' rating in October, prompting a re-evaluation of the company's performance and prospects.
  • Mirum markets three drugs: LIVMARLI, Cholbam, and Chenodal, with LIVMARLI showing significant growth in treating cholestatic pruritus in ALGS and PFIC.
  • Mirum's 2024 net product sales reached $336.4m, an 88% year-on-year increase, driven by LIVMARLI and the newly acquired bile acid medicines.
  • The likely approval of another IBAT inhibitor, Volixibat in 2027 in PSC / PBC opens up a $500m peak annual revenue market, in my view.
  • The other pipeline asset, MRM-3379, feels more like a 'moonshot,' but overall, with regard to the investment opportunity for Mirum, I believe the positives outweigh the negatives.

Woman is driving a car on her way to work

Rockaa/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Back in October last year, in a note for Seeking Alpha, I gave Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) stock a "Sell" rating, however, nearly six months on, the Foster City, California-based biotech's share price has risen by

