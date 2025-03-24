Tutor Perini: Consolidating For Now, But Outlook Is Even Brighter (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- We've always liked the prospects of construction company Tutor Perini, but following a decent retracement in the price we are now revising our rating from a hold to a buy.
- TPC's backlog surged by a whopping 84% YoY, in Q4, providing strong visibility for the next few years.
- Improved cash generation (FCF yield of 36%) and debt reduction efforts (52% reduction YoY) have positioned TPC for potential shareholder distributions, enhancing investor appeal.
- TPC's earnings growth outlook is strong, with management projecting EPS to more than double by 2026, making current valuations of 8x P/E look cheap.
- TPC found it challenging to clear an old multi-year resistance point, but it is finding support at the 200DMA and has been consolidating with a view to retest resistance.
