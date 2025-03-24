First Solar: Limited Impact Of IRA Overhang, Focus On Healthy Balance Sheet

Mar. 24, 2025 5:57 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR) StockFSLR
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.83K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • First Solar benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act but faces headwinds from potential Trump policies and China's export controls, impacting stock sentiment.
  • Despite strong revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet, FSLR reported a mixed 4Q FY2024, missing earnings estimates due to warranty costs from Series 7 shipments.
  • While a potential cut to 45X tax credits would largely impact cash flow, I believe earnings will not be significantly affected in the near term.
  • We are expected to see more clarity on the fate of the IRA in 2H 2025.
  • FSLR's valuation remains attractive, with a non-GAAP fwd P/E of 6.9x and a fwd EV/sales of 2.3x, presenting a long-term buying opportunity after a 30% YTD decline.
Renewable energy, solar panels and team walking on roof planning for inspection at sustainable business. Engineering, sustainability and photovoltaic power, men in electricity maintenance from above.

Hiraman

What Happened

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:FSLR) was one of the beneficiaries of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) under the Biden administration, gaining from strong government incentives and a push toward renewable energy. While FSLR has demonstrated strong revenue growth momentum, its earnings remain under

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.83K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSLR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSLR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSLR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News