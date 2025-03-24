SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Rani Kohen - Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman

Steven Schmidt - President

Leonard Sokolow - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Patrick McCann - Noble Capital

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Brandon Rogers - ROTH Capital

Rani Kohen

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. We will start our Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. And with that, I will have Steve Schmidt, our President start with the call. Thank you.

Steven Schmidt

Rani, thank you very much. We have a lot to report, and let's start. First of all, I'm very pleased to talk about the fact that we grew our revenue 48% in 2024 from $58.8 million in '23 to $86.3 million in 2024. Net sales of our advanced and smart home-related products surged over 1,000%. We expect our products to be in 20,000 units and homes by Q1 '25 and additional tens of thousands of units and homes in 2025. We expect significant projects and order growth, resulting in becoming cash flow positive in the second half of 2025. We also achieved revenue growth in 4 consecutive quarters for 2024 from Q1 of $19 million to over $23.7 million in Q4 for record sales.

Our safety code standardization, which is led by Mark Earley, Former Head of the National Electrical Code and Chief Engineer of the