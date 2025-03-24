Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tuvia Barlev - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yoav Efron - Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Theodore O'Neill - Litchfield Hills Research

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Actelis Networks' Annual 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the transcript of this conference call will be available within 24 to 48 hours on ir.actelis.com.

Joining us today from Actelis are Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO, and Yoav Efron, Deputy CEO and CFO.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements of expectations, future events or future financial performance. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. Although we believe these expectations are reasonable, we undertake no obligation to revise any statements to reflect changes that occur after this call. Actual events or results could differ materially. These statements are based on current expectations of the company's management and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the Risk Factors section of 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

All non-GAAP financial measures referenced in today's call are reconciled in our earnings press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

This call also contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this broadcast, March 24, 2025.

With that, I am pleased to introduce Actelis Networks' Chairman and CEO, Tuvia Barlev, who will provide an overview of our business results and strategic