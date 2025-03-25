McEwen: Growth Target Back On Solid Momentum With New Funding

Alberto Abaterusso
1.79K Followers
(22min)

Summary

  • McEwen Mining Inc. is recommended as a "Buy" due to impressive profitability driven by rising gold prices, despite lower production volumes.
  • The company's growth targets are supported by recent financing through convertible bonds, reducing borrowing costs and enabling future production increases.
  • MUX's key assets include the Gold Bar Mine, Fox Complex, and San Jose Mine, with significant potential for increased GEO production by 2027.
  • The current share price decline presents an opportunity to strengthen positions ahead of anticipated growth and improved profitability driven by bullish gold prices.

Image of Gold Ingots on Golden Background

kuppa_rock

A “Buy” Rating for McEwen Mining

This analysis suggests a “Buy” recommendation for the NYSE-traded shares of McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) (TSX:MUX:CA), consistent with our previous recommendation.

In the following section, we examine the performance of MUX shares since

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso
1.79K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis. He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MUX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MUX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MUX
--
MUX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News