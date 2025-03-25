This week began in a buoyant mood, with stocks finishing near their best levels today, as though the last month’s malaise had been a misunderstanding. The S&P 500 trimmed its existential crisis to a mere 6% drop from last month’s high, and
A Rebound By The Hair Of A Tariff
Summary
- This week began in a buoyant mood, with stocks finishing near their best levels today, as though the last month’s malaise had been a misunderstanding.
- The S&P 500 trimmed its existential crisis to a mere 6% drop from last month’s high, and small caps joined the party with greater enthusiasm.
- Analysts warn that ongoing trade theatrics could weigh on Q1 and full-year earnings, especially for companies that sell to places not named “America”.
