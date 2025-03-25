XME: 'Critical Minerals' Have Found A New Importance In 2025

John Bowman
4.48K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has outperformed the broader materials sector recently, despite long-term underperformance.
  • I believe this outperformance will continue, as the sub-sector is still cheaper by valuation than the broader sector fund.
  • New executive orders compel many agencies and departments of the government to fast-track minerals production, and reduce barriers to entry.
  • XME is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this shift in policy through its methodology and construction, which doesn't favor the largest, slowest-moving firms.
Funny builder wearing toolbelt and hardhat at construction site

alexei_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Recently, I began advising folks to invest in energy and energy infrastructure stocks, and particularly liquid natural gas stocks. This is mostly because of the new administration's very clear and vocal support for the industry, which has come mostly

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.48K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XME ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News