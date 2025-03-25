KB Home (KBH) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jill Peters - SVP of IR

Jeffrey Mezger - Chairman and CEO

Robert McGibney - President and COO

Jeff Kaminski - EVP and CFO

Bill Hollinger - SVP and Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Matt Johnson - UBS

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Michael Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Alan Ratner - Zelman & Associates

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Sam Reid - Wells Fargo

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the KB Home 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the company's opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions. Today's conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay at the company's website, kbhome.com through April 24, 2025.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Jill Peters, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Jill. You may begin.

Jill Peters

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today to review our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. On the call are Jeff Mezger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rob McGibney; President and Chief Operating Officer; Bill Hollinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Thad Johnson, Senior Vice President and Treasurer.

During this call, items will be discussed that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them. Due to various factors, including those