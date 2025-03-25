Investors seeking broad diversification through ETFs are likely attracted to "Total Stock Market" offerings. Of course, the exact definition of "total" as it pertains to an ETF's portfolio is important. Today, I will take a close look at the iShares Core S&P Total
The iShares S&P Total Stock Market ETF Vs. Vanguard's VTI: Virtually Identical In Many Ways
Summary
- Investors should consider the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and its portfolio of 2,506 companies for broad stock market exposure & diversification.
- In many respects, the ITOT and VTI ETFs are virtually identical, despite the VTI ETF having over 1,000 more companies in its portfolio.
- Both ETFs have the same very affordable expense fee (0.03%) and both have delivered strong 10-year total returns.
- Diversifying beyond a total stock market fund, especially into the Technology Sector, is crucial for maximizing overall returns. This is demonstrated by comparing ITOT's total returns to the QQQ fund.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, AVGO, GOOG, VTI, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.