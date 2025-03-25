New Gold Stock: Production And Margin Increases Continue

David Zanoni
10.82K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • New Gold reported its highest production in 2024, with 80,400 ounces of gold and 14.5 million pounds of copper in Q4, driven by higher feed grades.
  • Production is expected to increase in 2025 and beyond, driving New Gold's growth.
  • Increased margins and cash flow growth, coupled with a positive outlook for copper and gold prices, provide a strong tailwind for NGD.
  • New Gold's above-average growth and low valuation provide substantial room for further stock price appreciation in 2025.

Gold Coins on Scale

Jeffrey Coolidge

I'm continuing my coverage of New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSX:NGD:CA) which has been significantly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2025. New Gold's stock increased 30% year-to-date as compared to the S&P 500's

This article was written by

David Zanoni
10.82K Followers
David focuses on growth & momentum stocks that are reasonably priced and likely to outperform the market over the long-term. He is a long term investor of quality stocks and uses options for strategy. David told investors to buy in March 2009 at the bottom of the financial crisis. The S&P 500 increased 367% and the Nasdaq increased 685% from 2009 through 2019. He wants to help make people money by investing in high-quality growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NGD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NGD
--
NGD:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News