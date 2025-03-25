ADC Therapeutics: Promise Remains, But Fortunes Rest On Success Of Single Trial In 2025

Summary

  • ADC Therapeutics' primary focus is on the CD19-targeted antibody-drug conjugate Zynlonta, with key trials like LOTIS-5 and LOTIS-7 shaping its future prospects.
  • Financially, ADCT holds $274.3 million in cash but faces a net loss, with a cash runway of approximately two years.
  • The company's near-term success hinges on the results of the LOTIS-5 trial, crucial for confirming Zynlonta's efficacy and potential market expansion.
  • Despite a challenging competitive landscape, ADCT's current valuation and cash position make it a high-risk/high-reward investment, meriting a "Buy" sentiment with caution.

An egg teetering on the edge of a plank

Richard Drury

Topline Summary and Update

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is a company I've covered in the past with some optimism, given their positioning with an antibody-drug conjugate in a rather large B-cell lymphoma market. While the company rallied following my

