Sana Biotechnology: High-Risk High-Reward With Breakthrough UP421
Summary
- SANA develops engineered cell therapies for diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and cancer using ex vivo HIP and in vivo fusogen platforms.
- SC291 is their CD19‑targeted allogeneic CAR-T candidate which also received FDA Fast Track for r/r SLE, extrarenal lupus, and lupus nephritis.
- However, UP421 might be the most promising. It restored insulin production in a type 1 diabetes patient.
- SANA also has ongoing Phase 1 trials for SC291 and SC262, with topline data expected in 2025.
- However, SANA does have high cash burn and dilution risks, which is why I just rate it a speculative “Buy”.
