In this article, we will talk about a company in the Specialty Chemicals Industry; Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) is a former S&P 500 company and its performance this FY 2024 lagged behind its peers. I believe
Celanese Corporation: Fresh Funds May Mitigate Potential Material Dividend Cut
Summary
- Celanese Corporation's FY 2024 performance lagged behind peers, with operating efficiency issues and macroeconomic uncertainties limiting short-term upside, trading near its fair value of $62.
- The company plans to cut CAPEX and retire low-margin facilities by FY 2025, aiming to improve cash flow and deleverage its balance sheet.
- Weak profitability persists due to challenging demand in key markets, with management projecting lower EPS and asset impairments adding pressure.
- A bearish short-term outlook from management provides new investors with a limited margin of safety, however, a potential pullback towards $42 support level will provide new investors a better risk reward position.
- This is especially true considering CE's efforts to improve its cashflow and its new focus on high margin projects, making the stock worth monitoring in the long-run.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.