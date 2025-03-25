Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has had a rough start to the year. But what investors aren't noticing is that Apple is slowly innovating
Apple: Buy Now Before The iPhone 17 Hype
Summary
- Apple's innovation cycle looks to finally be reaccelerating after years of slumber, with the latest iPhone 17 leaks proving positive at first glance.
- iOS 19 is set to bring Apple's biggest visual and software overhaul since 2013, complementing what is expected to be Apple's biggest set of hardware improvements in years.
- A brand new Siri coming in 2026 demonstrates Apple's commitment to AI, as a reconstruction of its voice assistant is expected to be groundbreaking for Apple and attract more sales.
