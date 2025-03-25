McKesson: Immune To Weak Economy And Tariffs; Top Idea In 2025
Summary
- I maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating on McKesson with a fair value of $723 per share due to its robust oncology network and strong growth prospects.
- McKesson's minimal exposure to US-Mexico-Canada tariffs and geopolitical tensions ensures stability, making it a reliable investment amid economic uncertainties.
- The company's GLP-1 and oncology franchises are key growth drivers, with GLP-1 revenue growing 45% year-over-year and oncology patient visits increasing steadily.
- Despite potential tariff-related risks in the biotech sector, McKesson's strong performance and strategic guidance make it a safe haven for investors in 2025.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.