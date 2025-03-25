TSMC: 2nm Is On Track For Mass Production
Summary
- Upgrading TSMC to 'Strong Buy' with a fair value of USD$246 per share due to its leading 2nm technology and market recovery potential.
- TSMC's 2nm production yields reached 60%, with Apple likely to be the first customer, maintaining a first-move advantage over Intel.
- TSMC's AI business is expected to grow by 100% year-over-year, contributing significantly to its revenue growth in FY25.
- Geopolitical risks remain a concern, but TSMC's US investments aim to mitigate some of these risks while maintaining its leadership in the foundry market.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.