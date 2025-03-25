VICI Properties has been the largest REIT holding in my portfolio for a few years, and that will not be changing anytime in the near future. The REIT owns some of the most iconic real estate in all of the United states, they
VICI Properties: Investors Are Misunderstanding The Earnings Report
Summary
- VICI Properties offers strong and stable cash flow due to its 100% triple net leases, high-quality tenants, and long average lease terms (41 years), with 100% rent collection in 2020.
- VICI's leases provide inflation protection with CPI-linked rent escalations set to reach 90% by 2035.
- The recent earnings miss was due to an accounting adjustment, not a cash flow issue.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.