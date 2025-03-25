Rates Spark: Treasuries Steal A March On Bunds

Summary

  • Tariff-related headlines are taking over, but offer little clarity. Still, US risk sentiment reacted positively and lifted UST yields.
  • There will likely be room this week for a trading range between 4.25% and 4.35% on the 10yr.
  • More European Central Bank doves have been coming out in favour of cutting rates.

By Benjamin Schroeder, Senior Rates Strategist and Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas

Tariff-related headlines are taking over, but offer little clarity. Still, US risk sentiment reacted positively and lifted UST yields. The opposite happened in Europe. Risk assets lagged

