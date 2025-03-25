Sandvik AB: Positioned To Benefit From Europe's Self-Sustained Mineral Demand

Sander Heio
97 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Sandvik maintained stable margins and revenue in 2024 despite a weak macro environment, supported by recurring income and cost control.
  • The mining segment, which accounts for over 50% of revenue, continues to show strong demand and resilient profitability.
  • Geopolitical shifts and energy transition trends are likely to increase demand for mining equipment in Europe and North America.
  • Emerging markets, particularly in Africa and Asia, will drive long-term mineral demand through infrastructure and energy needs.
  • A 3-scenario DCF model shows 20% upside, with a fair value of $27 per share and bull case target near $38 per share.

Aerial image directly above an industrial machine working in a coal pit, Vietnam

Abstract Aerial Art

Introduction

Sandvik AB (OTCPK:SDVKF) (OTCPK:SDVKY) has experienced a weak market in 2024 but managed to keep its margins and revenues relatively flat. This resilience is due to stronger services, new products, and recurring revenues from various

This article was written by

Sander Heio
97 Followers
Hi, my name is Sander Pettersen Heio, I am from Norway. My primary focus is on foreign stocks, particularly within the Nordic market, where I analyze companies across various industries, from stable blue-chip firms to emerging market leaders. In addition to Nordic equities, I write about growth stocks in the U.S. market, providing in-depth research on companies with high potential for long-term expansion. My goal is to uncover undervalued opportunities and exploring unique business models. My ultimate goal is to help investors make informed, strategic decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDVKY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDVKY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SDVKY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDVKY
--
SDVKF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News