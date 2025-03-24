As we settle into a new year, the global initial public offering (IPO) landscape presents a fascinating tapestry of challenges and opportunities. The year 2024 was marked by geopolitical uncertainties, macroeconomic headwinds, and evolving regulatory frameworks, all of which have reshaped the investment terrain.
Year Of Shifting Sands: Reflections On The 2024 Global IPO Market
Summary
- Globally, the total capital raised through IPOs in 2024 reached $119.1 billion, a 10% decline from the previous year.
- Nasdaq benefited from the year’s largest IPO, Lineage Inc., which raised $5.1 billion.
